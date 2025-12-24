Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli, Rohit, Suryavanshi smash centuries; Karnataka and Bengal complete big chases

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, along with Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal, smashed centuries to benefit their respective teams in Round One of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Season on Wednesday.

It was a day on which a record 22 individual centuries were scored on the opening day of the competition. From a team perspective, Karnataka and Bengal completed mammoth successful run chases to make a big statement on Day One of India’s premier domestic men’s one-day tournament.

Kohli marked his return to Bengaluru with a commanding century as Delhi chased down 299 against Andhra with more than 12 overs to spare in their Elite Group D opener on Wednesday. Kohli's 58th List A hundred - 131 off 101 balls with 14 fours and three sixes - at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground overshadowed Ricky Bhui's 122 for Andhra as Delhi secured a four-wicket victory. Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for picking 5-54.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, another former India captain, Rohit Sharma, produced a masterclass in front of over 20,000 spectators at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, smashing an unbeaten 155 off 94 balls to guide Mumbai to an eight-wicket victory over Sikkim in Elite Group C.

Rohit raced to his 37th List A century in just 62 balls before adding another 50 runs off 29 deliveries, cutting and driving at will against an inexperienced Sikkim attack that had posted 236/6, as Mumbai chased down the target in 30.3 overs.

In Ranchi, Bihar posted a staggering 574/6 - now the highest score in men's List A cricket - as teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 off 84 balls and captain Sakibul Gani blasted an unbeaten 128 off 40 balls - the fastest by an Indian batter in men's List A cricket - to crush Arunachal Pradesh by 397 runs in a Plate Group match on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi struck 16 fours and 15 sixes in his blistering knock at a strike rate of 226.19, adding 158 runs for the opening wicket with Mangal Mahrour (33) before combining with Piyush Singh (77 off 66 balls) for a 103-run second-wicket partnership.

Wicketkeeper Ayush Loharuka continued the carnage with 116 off 56 balls, including hitting 11 fours and eight sixes, before Gani unleashed mayhem in the final overs by hitting 10 fours and 12 sixes to propel Bihar past the 500-mark.

Bihar's bowlers then completed the rout, dismissing Arunachal Pradesh for just 177 in 42.1 overs with Akash Raj (3-29), Suraj Kashyap (3-31) and Himanshu Tiwari (2-33) sharing eight wickets between themselves.

In Rajkot, Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh hit half-centuries as Uttar Pradesh opened their campaign with an 84-run win over Hyderabad at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. Apart from the duo, Abhishek Goswami and Aryan Juyal were among their other half-centurions.

UP's spin trio - List A debutants Zeeshan Ansari (4-31) and Prashant Veer (3-47), along with Vipraj Nigam - stifled Hyderabad's chase of 325 after the UP top-order posted 324/5. Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal's 53 off 43 balls threatened briefly before the lower-order collapsed, as they were bowled out for 240.

Defending champions Karnataka pulled off a stunning run chase, overhauling a record target of 413 against Jharkhand with 15 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Ahmedabad.

Player of the Match Devdutt Padikkal's brilliantly-paced 147 off 118 balls eclipsed Ishan Kishan's explosive 125 off just 39 balls - the second fastest List A century by an Indian male batter - as Karnataka romped home despite losing five wickets on the way.

Captain Mayank Agarwal (54 off 34 balls) and Padikkal added 114 in the first 11.5 overs before Abhinav Manohar (56 not out) and debutant Dhruv Prabhakar (40 not out) sealed Karnataka’s victory with an unbroken 88-run stand off 41 balls. Kishan had earlier clubbed 14 sixes in his whirlwind knock, helping Jharkhand amass 151 runs in the final 10 overs to post 412 for nine.

Meanwhile, at the main Narendra Modi Stadium, Tamil Nadu opened their campaign with a 101-run victory over Pondicherry, with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (73) and captain N. Jagadeesan (67) laying the foundation for a total of 310/9.

Bengal completed a successful chase of 383 against Vidarbha, with Abishek Porel (56 off 35 balls), captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (71), Sudip Gharami (68), and Shahbaz Ahmed (71 off 58 balls) guiding them to a stunning victory.

Shubham Khajuria smashed an unbeaten 129 as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Chandigarh by 10 wickets, with Nasir Lone taking four wickets and recent IPL auction pick Auqib Nabi claiming two.

Himachal Pradesh defeated Uttarakhand by 95 runs as Akash Vasisht took three wickets, while Arzan Nagwaswalla's four-wicket haul powered Gujarat to an eight-wicket victory over Services.

Saurashtra successfully chased down a 346-run target against Odisha with five wickets in hand, powered by Gajjar Sammar's unbeaten 132. Odisha's Swastik Samal had earlier smashed 212 with Biplab Samantaray contributing 100.

Kerala thrashed Tripura by 145 runs after posting 348 for eight, with Baba Aparajith taking 5-15. Vignesh Puthur created List A cricket history by taking six catches as a fielder - the most ever in an innings, surpassing the previous record of five shared by 21 fielders.

Punjab defeated Maharashtra by 51 runs, with Naman Dhir's 97, Anmolpreet Singh's 85, and Prabhsimran Singh's 60 laying the foundation for their big win before debutants Sukhdeep Bajwa and Krish Bhagat claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores:

Andhra 298/8 in 50 overs (Ricky Bhui 122; Simarjeet Singh 5-54, Prince Yadav 3-50) lost to Delhi 300/6 in 37.4 overs (Virat Kohli 131, Nitish Rana 77; Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy 2-6, Satyanarayana Raju 2-74) by four wickets

Sikkim 236/7 in 50 overs (Ashish Thapa 79, Shardul Thakur 2/19) lost to Mumbai 237/2 in 30.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 155) by 8 wickets.

Bihar 574/6 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 190, Sakibul Gani 128 not out; Tadakamalla Mohith 2-99, Techi Neri 2-83) beat Arunachal Pradesh 177 in 42.1 overs (Kamsha Yangfo 32 not out, Techi Doria 28; Akash Raj 3-29, Suraj Kashyap 3-31) by 397 runs.

Odisha 345/6 in 50 overs (Swastik Samal 212, Biplab Samantaray 100) lost to Saurashtra 347/5 in 48.5 overs (Gajjar Sammar 132 not out, Chirag Jani 86) by five wickets

Services 184 in 42.2 overs (Arzan Nagwaswalla 4-34) lost to Gujarat 185/2 in 34.5 overs (Aarya Desai 77 not out) by eight wickets

Haryana 267/9 in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 126, Parth Vats 57) lost to Railways 270/4 in 43.4 overs (Ravi Singh 109 not out, Upendra Yadav 80) by six wickets

Uttar Pradesh 324/5 in 50 overs (Abhishek Goswami 81, Dhruv Jurel 80) beat Hyderabad 240 all out in 43 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 53, Rahul Buddhi 47; Zeeshan Ansari 4-31) by 84 runs

Jharkhand 412/9 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 125, Virat Singh 88; Abhilash Shetty 4/72) lost to Karnataka 413/5 in 47.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 147, Abhinav Manohar 56 not out) by five wickets

Tamil Nadu 310/7 in 50 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 73, N. Jagadeesan 67) beat Pondicherry 209 in 46.5 overs (Neyan Kangayan 60, Gurjapneet Singh 4/32) by 101 runs

Punjab 347/6 in 50 overs (Naman Dhir 97, Anmolpreet Singh 85) beat Maharashtra 296/8 in 50 overs (Ramakrishna Ghosh 73, Prithvi Shaw 46) by 51 runs

Himachal Pradesh 259 in 47.3 overs (Innesh Mahajan 60, Pukhraj Mann 44; Devendra Bora 4-44) beat Uttarakhand 164 in 40.3 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 55, J. Suchith 51) by 95 runs

Chhattisgarh 233 in 48.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 76, Mayank Verma 64; Deepraj Gaonkar 4/35) lost to Goa 234/4 in 44.1 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 107 not out) by six wickets

--IANS

nr/bsk/