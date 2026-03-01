PM Modi highlights steps for Sikh welfare, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on 350th Shaheedi Samagam

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 350th Shaheedi Samagam of “Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji” in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

He paid respects to the great Guru, known as “Hind di Chadar", and said it is a matter of great fortune to take part in this historic and sacred event.

The Prime Minister stated that India's history is built on bravery, harmony, and cooperation. He noted that the gathering on Maharashtra soil reflects this legacy.

During the time of the Gurus, when sacrifice reached its highest level, social unity played a key role. People from every section drew strength from the Gurus to stand firm for truth and culture.

Traditions such as the “Guru Nanak Naam-leva Sangat” of “Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji” helped build that unity.

PM Modi emphasised that the country needs social unity today more than ever.

The large presence of the Sangat at the event shows that the blessings of the Gurus and Saints remain with the nation.

He described the Samagam as a continuing journey that started last year in Nagpur, grew stronger at “Takht Sri Hazur Sahib” in Nanded, and has now reached an important stage in Navi Mumbai.

This effort has taken the history and teachings of “Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji” to thousands of villages and settlements across Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Government of Maharashtra for organising the programme.

He recalled attending a related event in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and said the Union Government marks every major occasion linked to the Guru Sahibs at the national level.

These include the “400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” marked by a commemorative postage stamp and special coin, the “550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” and the new annual observance of “Veer Bal Diwas” in honour of the "Sahibzadas".

The Prime Minister listed several steps taken by the government. These include completing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, improving facilities for the “Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra,” giving relief under FCRA to Sikh organisations and Gurdwaras, and including Sikh history in school curricula and cultural discussions.

He mentioned the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the 1984 riots, reopening of closed cases, punishment for the guilty, additional compensation for victim families, and a more active role for the National Commission for Minorities.

PM Modi spoke about efforts to ensure the safety of Sikh brothers in Afghanistan, the respectful return of the Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib, citizenship provisions under CAA for persecuted Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, rehabilitation packages for Sikh families in Jammu and Kashmir, simplified OCI and visa rules, and removal of thousands of names from the blacklist to ease travel for overseas Sikhs.

He said respecting the faith of the Sikh community and creating new opportunities for their progress is both a responsibility and a privilege for the government.

Prime Minister Modi said that the spirit of standing with courage and truth remains as relevant today as it was in the time of "Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji".

When the new generation connects with these values, tradition becomes a path to the future rather than just a memory. The purpose of the Samagam is not only to remember history but to live by its principles in daily conduct.

