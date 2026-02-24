Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Cricket bash lights up pre-wedding festivities

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The pre-wedding festivities of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in full-swing. The pre-wedding festivities featured a cricket bash. Vijay took to the Stories section of her Instagram, in which the couple’s entourage can be seen getting a sporty twist with their very own cricket league complete with custom flags, medals and match gear.

The picture shows a set of playful items laid out on lush green grass adorned with the branding “VIROSH Premier League”. There’s a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple’s names and date, cheerful pennant flags, a themed match box and even a medal stamped with 26.02.26 the date fans have been anticipating hinting at a friendly cricket tournament set up for guests.

This cricket moment adds to a growing collection of personal snapshots from the couple’s festivities from pool volleyball matches with friends to elegant, Japanese-inspired dinners, and now to field games that bring everyone together in laughter and competition.

The actors’ wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. On Sunday, the actor couple officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love”.

The couple are expected to exchange the vows on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.

--IANS

aa/