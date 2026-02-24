Awareness programme organised for PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries in MP’s Burhanpur

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) A one-day awareness programme was organised in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, under the auspices of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, to inform the PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries about its myriad benefits.

During the day-long campaign, many beneficiaries, women in particular, received training, toolkits, QR codes, and guidance on entrepreneurship, loans, and e-commerce.

The programme, which was held at the District Panchayat Office, saw a spate of participants, including beneficiaries, turning up for the event.

On the occasion, information was provided to beneficiaries regarding entrepreneurship, financial assistance, e-commerce, skill development, marketing, and loan procedures.

CEO, District Panchayat, Srijan Verma, encouraged beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of government schemes. Tool kits and training certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries through the India Post.

Free QR codes were also provided.

Officials from various departments and approximately 200 beneficiaries participated in the programme.

Women who attended the programme expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating such excellent schemes for women.

A beneficiary said, "I have benefited from the Vishwakarma Scheme, where I received training, a toolkit, and a certificate."

A couple of other beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the Modi government for launching a welfare scheme exclusively for the unprivileged and marginalised sections. They said that today they are standing on their own feet.

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is an endeavour to uplift the ‘Vishwakarmas’, seeking to connect them with the mainstream of development and making them self-reliant.

The scheme targets a vital segment of the workforce engaged in the informal or unorganised sector, where artisans—referred to as Vishwakarma—work with their hands and tools in occupations such as blacksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, carpentry, and sculpting.

These skills are often passed down through generations, adhering to the ‘guru-shishya’ model of mentorship and training, which fosters the continuity of age-old traditions.

