February 24, 2026 9:49 PM हिंदी

Awareness programme organised for PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries in MP’s Burhanpur

Awareness programme organised for PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries in MP’s Burhanpur

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) A one-day awareness programme was organised in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, under the auspices of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, to inform the PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries about its myriad benefits.

During the day-long campaign, many beneficiaries, women in particular, received training, toolkits, QR codes, and guidance on entrepreneurship, loans, and e-commerce.

The programme, which was held at the District Panchayat Office, saw a spate of participants, including beneficiaries, turning up for the event.

On the occasion, information was provided to beneficiaries regarding entrepreneurship, financial assistance, e-commerce, skill development, marketing, and loan procedures.

CEO, District Panchayat, Srijan Verma, encouraged beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of government schemes. Tool kits and training certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries through the India Post.

Free QR codes were also provided.

Officials from various departments and approximately 200 beneficiaries participated in the programme.

Women who attended the programme expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating such excellent schemes for women.

A beneficiary said, "I have benefited from the Vishwakarma Scheme, where I received training, a toolkit, and a certificate."

A couple of other beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the Modi government for launching a welfare scheme exclusively for the unprivileged and marginalised sections. They said that today they are standing on their own feet.

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is an endeavour to uplift the ‘Vishwakarmas’, seeking to connect them with the mainstream of development and making them self-reliant.

The scheme targets a vital segment of the workforce engaged in the informal or unorganised sector, where artisans—referred to as Vishwakarma—work with their hands and tools in occupations such as blacksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, carpentry, and sculpting.

These skills are often passed down through generations, adhering to the ‘guru-shishya’ model of mentorship and training, which fosters the continuity of age-old traditions.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

After swashbuckling century, Canada’s Yuvraj Samra relishes training time under coach Jwala Singh at various maidans in Mumbai.

T20 WC: After swashbuckling century, Canada’s Samra relishes training time under Jwala Singh

China's Japan policy 'strategic blunder' amid growing friction in bilateral ties: Report (File image)

China's Japan policy 'strategic blunder' amid growing friction in bilateral ties: Report

Chris Hemsworth reveals why he gave up on tattoo removal

Chris Hemsworth reveals why he gave up on tattoo removal

Controversial Pakistani community leader's asylum revoked in Greece: Report

Controversial Pakistani community leader's asylum revoked in Greece: Report

Israel and India must adopt vigilant approach amid Turkey's growing alignment with Pakistan: Report (File image)

Israel and India must adopt vigilant approach amid Turkey's growing alignment with Pakistan: Report

Bangladesh: Awami League reopens offices, signals comeback to mainstream politics (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League reopens offices, signals comeback to mainstream politics

Lots of pride and gratitude for PM Modi in our country: Israeli researcher (File image)

Lots of pride and gratitude for PM Modi in our country: Israeli researcher

Sahibzada Farhan's, late flourish from Shadab help Pakistan post 164/9 against England in their Super 8 clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Farhan’s 63, late flourish from Shadab help Pakistan post 164/9 vs England

Pakistan slammed for attacking civilians in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Pakistan slammed for attacking civilians in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

PM Modi highlights success of AI Impact Summit 2026​ (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi highlights success of AI Impact Summit 2026​