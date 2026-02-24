AMD, Meta sign multi-year deal to power next-gen AI infrastructure with 6 gigawatts of GPUs

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) US chipmaker AMD and social media giant Meta on Tuesday announced a major multi-year partnership to build the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Under the agreement, AMD will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of its AMD Instinct GPUs to support Meta’s expanding AI operations.

The companies said the deal strengthens their existing strategic partnership and aligns their roadmaps across silicon, systems and software.

The aim is to deliver AI platforms specifically designed for Meta’s large-scale workloads.

The first phase of deployment will use a custom AMD Instinct GPU based on the MI450 architecture.

Shipments for the initial one-gigawatt deployment are expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

The systems will also include 6th Generation AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice,” and will run on AMD’s ROCm software platform.

The infrastructure will be built on the AMD Helios rack-scale architecture, which was jointly developed by AMD and Meta through the Open Compute Project to support scalable AI infrastructure.

Dr Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said the collaboration will help deliver high-performance and energy-efficient infrastructure tailored to Meta’s needs.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the long-term partnership with AMD will help the company deploy more efficient AI compute systems and diversify its computing infrastructure.

He added that AMD is expected to remain a key partner for years to come as Meta continues to invest heavily in AI.

In addition to GPUs, the two companies are expanding their partnership around AMD EPYC processors.

Meta has already deployed millions of EPYC CPUs and significant volumes of AMD Instinct MI300 and MI350 series GPUs across its global data centres.

As AI systems grow in complexity, CPUs play a crucial role in managing workloads alongside GPUs.

Meta will be a lead customer for AMD’s upcoming 6th Gen EPYC processors, including “Venice” and “Verano,” which are designed to deliver strong performance while improving cost and energy efficiency.

As part of the agreement, AMD has issued Meta a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock.

The shares will vest in stages as shipment milestones are met, beginning with the first one-gigawatt deployment and increasing as purchases scale to six gigawatts.

The vesting is also linked to stock price targets and specific technical and commercial milestones.

Jean Hu, AMD’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said the partnership is expected to drive significant multi-year revenue growth and strengthen the company’s long-term financial performance.

--IANS

pk