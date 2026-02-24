Dssent should not undermine India’s global image, says former Delhi HC judge on Youth Congress protest

Noida, Feb 24 (IANS) Former Delhi High Court judge S.N. Dhingra on Tuesday expressed concern over the protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members during the recent AI summit, saying the timing, location, and manner of the demonstration affected national dignity and could have legal implications.

Speaking to IANS, Justice Dhingra (retd) said that while the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, exercising that right in a way that undermines the country’s image -- especially during a major international event -- raises serious questions.

"Protest is a democratic right, but staging it in a manner that affects national honour, particularly when top global leaders and business heads are present, is problematic. It was also wrong from a legal standpoint," he said.

He noted that the summit was attended by Prime Ministers and Presidents from around 20 countries, along with CEOs, diplomats and foreign delegates, making it a significant diplomatic and economic platform rather than a political gathering.

According to him, disruptions at such business-focused forums can influence the investment climate and international cooperation. "If this had been a political summit or a forum for political debate, the protest might have been understandable. But this was a business-oriented event centred on artificial intelligence and its future impact," he added.

The former judge added that freedom of expression and national interest are not mutually exclusive, but dissent should not be framed in a way that appears hostile to the nation itself. Criticism of the government or a political party, he said, is a legitimate democratic right, but actions perceived as harming national interest may invite legal scrutiny.

Dhingra also pointed out that law enforcement agencies invoke provisions they consider appropriate under prevailing circumstances, while courts ultimately decide their validity.

Emphasising the importance of discipline at high-level international gatherings, he said that disorder at such events affects India’s global image. "Foreign delegates observe not only the government but also the conduct of opposition groups and citizens. Their impressions shape how India is viewed internationally," he said.

