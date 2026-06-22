June 22, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda on how theatre helped him discover his passion: An opportunity to do anything

Vijay Deverakonda on how theatre helped him discover his passion: An opportunity to do anything

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Popular Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda opened up about how theatre helped him discover his passion for acting.

Looking back on those early days, which helped shape his journey as an actor, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor shared, “I think it's as much about what you like or what you want, it's more about giving me any opportunity to do anything.”

VD went on to explain that during that time, his focus was not on choosing specific projects. His entire focus then was to grab any opportunity that might help him enhance his craft and gain experience.

Shedding light on his mindset when he was starting out, Vijay went on to add, “It was not a choice of mine, it was just like I needed any platform, any work to be able to better my craft and also to let people see you and your talent.”

The 'Liger' actor stated that, according to him, his experience in theatre played a crucial role in shaping him both as a person and as an actor.

VD said that theatre helped him channel his energy in the right direction, while also allowing him to discover his passion at a young age. He further credits his days in the theatre for laying the foundation of his career.

Vijay concluded the conversation saying that theatre “unshackles you in a way” and ultimately “frees you up.”

On the professional front, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with his better half, Rashmika Mandaana, in the forthcoming period drama, 'Ranabaali'.

Prior to this, Vijay and Rashmika worked together in the movies "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade", making 'Ranabaali' their first on-screen association as a married couple.

If the sources are to be believed, "Ranabaali" is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that did not make it to the history books. The movie is expected to bring to light the incidents that the British allegedly misrepresented in history.

VD's exciting lineup further includes "Janardhana" and "VDxShoryuv".

--IANS

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