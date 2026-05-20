Jr NTR reflects his love for Japan as he introduces his new buddies Asahi & Yuuhi

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Marking his birthday, Jr NTR introduced his Insta Family to his new pet friends, Asahi and Yuuhi.

The 'RRR' actor pointed out that the names of his birds reflect his immense love for Japan.

"Introducing my birdies Asahi & Yuuhi …Reflecting my love for Japan 🇯🇵. (sic)," Jr NTR wrote on his official Instagram handle.

In March this year, the Telugu heartthrob was in Japan as part of the promotional tour of "Devara: Part 1".

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Japan, Jr NTR uploaded a video of himself surrounded by a sea of his Japanese fans.

The caption on the post went, “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me”.

“Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian cinema as it travels the world," added the 'Simhadri' actor.

Refreshing your memory, back in 2022, SS Rajamouli's "RRR", starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, turned out to be a cultural sensation in Japan upon its release, winning countless hearts with its larger-than-life drama.

Up next, Jr NTR will be seen in director Prashanth Neel's much-awaited magnum opus "Dragon".

Sharing the title and initial glimpse of the drama on social media, the makers wrote, "And then… The DEVIL WAS BORN. #DragonGlimpse #Dragon @AnilKapoor #PrashanthNeel @rukminitweets #BijuMenon @ravibasrur @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @DragonMovieOffl @TSeries."

Going by the preview, Jr NTR will be seen essaying the role of Dragon, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.

--IANS

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