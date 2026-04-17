April 17, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Following a surprise turn in Vijay Varma's "Matka King", Viineet Kumar Siingh is all set to make a bigger impact in the second season of the show.

Going by a recent report, the actor makes an appearance towards the later part of "Matka King", with his role expected to gain more importance going forward. The report further suggests that his portions were shot in mid-2025.

Talking about his experience of playing Darab Ahmed Wadkar in the series, Viineet said, “Matka King is very special to me. We shot it around mid-2025. This is a guest appearance in Season 1, and a lot more about it will unfold when the next season comes out. For now, I’d rather not say too much."

"At the moment, just enjoy Season 1. I’ve always wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule and with Siddharth Roy Kapoor sir, and to collaborate with Roy Kapur Films, so this is how that journey has begun. There’s a lot more in store for Season 2, but for now, enjoy Season 1," he shared, adding to the anticipation for the second season of "Makta King".

Earlier, Vijay Varma, who essays the titular role in "Matka King," opened up about his rendezvous with the fleet of iconic cars used in the show.

He revealed that once introduced to the world, he was pulled in by the sheer intensity of curiosity for the vintage cars.

He told IANS, “There are a lot of scenes of the race course. There were some very fancy cars in the race course. So, I went and clicked photos of the cars. I asked, where can I see them? The owner came, he was a very distinguished gentleman, who has been collecting cars. There are people who are car enthusiasts who have been saving, restoring these old cars, which are around for like 100 years. Finding parts for them, importing parts from Germany, from somewhere, they take care of it”.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Farukh Choudhary’s early strike gives Chennaiyin FC second win of season over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Farukh’s early strike gives Chennaiyin second win of season

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Pakistan: People concerned about rising school expenses, textbook shortage (File image)

Pakistan: People concerned about rising school expenses, textbook shortage

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

The plan for Pat Cummins is to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals, says Daniel Vettori. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The plan for Cummins is to play for SRH on April 25 against RR, says Vettori

Chanmari FC net four past Namdhari FC to keep top-six hopes alive in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Chanmari net four past Namdhari to keep top-six hopes alive

Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Hormuz navigation​ (Photo: @Keir_Starmer/X)

Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Hormuz navigation​

Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system (File image)

Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system

No POSH complaints found, says K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

No POSH complaints found, says TCS' K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

'Didi has folded democracy in her pocket': Maha CM Fadnavis takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee (IANS Exclusive)

'Didi has folded democracy in her pocket': Maha CM Fadnavis takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee (IANS Exclusive)