Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Following a surprise turn in Vijay Varma's "Matka King", Viineet Kumar Siingh is all set to make a bigger impact in the second season of the show.

Going by a recent report, the actor makes an appearance towards the later part of "Matka King", with his role expected to gain more importance going forward. The report further suggests that his portions were shot in mid-2025.

Talking about his experience of playing Darab Ahmed Wadkar in the series, Viineet said, “Matka King is very special to me. We shot it around mid-2025. This is a guest appearance in Season 1, and a lot more about it will unfold when the next season comes out. For now, I’d rather not say too much."

"At the moment, just enjoy Season 1. I’ve always wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule and with Siddharth Roy Kapoor sir, and to collaborate with Roy Kapur Films, so this is how that journey has begun. There’s a lot more in store for Season 2, but for now, enjoy Season 1," he shared, adding to the anticipation for the second season of "Makta King".

Earlier, Vijay Varma, who essays the titular role in "Matka King," opened up about his rendezvous with the fleet of iconic cars used in the show.

He revealed that once introduced to the world, he was pulled in by the sheer intensity of curiosity for the vintage cars.

He told IANS, “There are a lot of scenes of the race course. There were some very fancy cars in the race course. So, I went and clicked photos of the cars. I asked, where can I see them? The owner came, he was a very distinguished gentleman, who has been collecting cars. There are people who are car enthusiasts who have been saving, restoring these old cars, which are around for like 100 years. Finding parts for them, importing parts from Germany, from somewhere, they take care of it”.

--IANS

pm/