Vietnam People's Army's delegation of 10 Young Officers visit defence establishments in India

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A delegation of 10 Young Officers from the Vietnam People’s Army visited India under the Young Officers Exchange Programme, reaffirming the "enduring friendship and growing defence cooperation" between the two nations.

During their visit to India, the Young Officers from the Vietnam People’s Army visited defence establishments and places of cultural significance in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Deolali.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information stated, "A delegation of 10 Young Officers from the Vietnam People’s Army visited India from 17 to 23 October 2026 under the Young Officers Exchange Programme. The delegation visited defence establishments and places of cultural significance in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Deolali, fostering professional exchanges, mutual understanding and camaraderie. The visit reaffirmed the enduring friendship and growing defence cooperation between India and Vietnam."

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth held a meeting with Deputy Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People's Army Lieutenant General Le Van Huong and discussed measures to deepen defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement.

"Strengthening India-Vietnam Friendship. Lieutenant General Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People's Army, during his official visit to India, paid solemn tributes to India's bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, followed by a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

"The General, then was warmly received by COAS General Dhiraj Seth. Measures to deepen defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement were discussed by the military leaders, reaffirming the shared commitment of both armies to regional stability and peace," it added.

Earlier in August, India and Vietnam held high-level defence talks and reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhance defence cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues of shared concern.

The discussion took place between Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

"In the framework of the ongoing official visit to Vietnam, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, paid a courtesy call on General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence. The two sides reviewed the positive developments in Vietnam–India defence cooperation, particularly emphasising the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' Air Forces, capacity building, and promoting professional exchange activities," the Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted on X.

"They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual concern. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Vietnam and India to continue further deepening defence cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it added.

--IANS

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