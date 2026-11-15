98th Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates Children’s Day with focus on sustainable living

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The 98th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SoC), organised in partnership with Bharti Airtel Foundation at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, celebrated Children’s Day with a focus on encouraging young people to adopt healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

Carrying forward the theme “One Week, Seven Actions. One Planet”, the event brought together schoolchildren, educators, fitness enthusiasts and community representatives to underline the connection between physical well-being, environmental responsibility and conscious everyday choices.

With children at the heart of the celebrations, the special edition offered students a platform to showcase their creativity and cultural talents through performances, yoga demonstrations and awareness activities. The programme highlighted how young people can play an active role in promoting fitness and environmental sustainability within their communities.

The event was attended by Manish Jha, Regional Head, Bharti Airtel Foundation; Nalini Dixit, Project Head, Bharti Airtel Foundation; K.S. Upadhyay, Additional Director of Education and CEO, Delhi Board of School Education, Government of NCT of Delhi; Deepa Singh, Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Awards, Inspection and NGO; Fit India Ambassador Pooja Vohra, Consultant Physiotherapist, Certified Dietitian and National President (WW), GAPT; and Aamyrah Jain, gymnast, content creator and the youngest Fit India Ambassador.

An important part of the programme was the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, administered by Pooja Vohra. The pledge encouraged participants, particularly children and young people, to reject substance abuse and make informed choices that support a healthy and fulfilling life.

Adding a cultural flavour to the celebrations, students of CM Shri School, Sector 5, Dwarka, presented a Sikkim-based dance performance, bringing the cultural vibrancy of the Northeast to the capital. This was followed by a yoga demonstration by students of CM Shri School, Jharoda Kalan, showcasing the importance of balance, flexibility and mindful movement in maintaining fitness.

Music also formed a key part of the celebrations, with young performers from Sarvodaya Co-Educational Vidyalaya, Hari Nagar Ashram; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Naraina; and Sister Nivedita Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV-SN), Defence Colony, presenting self-composed songs to an appreciative audience.

The Children’s Day edition reinforced the idea that sustainable living begins with simple, everyday decisions. From staying physically active and reducing waste to conserving natural resources and adopting environmentally responsible habits, participants were encouraged to contribute towards a healthier planet.

Through its weekly community-led activities, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to promote physical activity as part of everyday life while raising awareness of environmental sustainability, drug-free living, and holistic well-being.

The special Children’s Day edition reiterated Fit India’s commitment to nurturing a generation that values fitness, makes responsible lifestyle choices and contributes to building a healthier society and a greener planet.

--IANS

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