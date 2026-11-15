Apeksha Porwal called South actors being trolled for their Hindi accent 'absolutely not right'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) 'Jailer 2' actress Apeksha Porwal argued that South Indian actors being trolled for their Hindi accent is 'absolutely not right'.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Apeksha shared that instead of making fun, one should focus on the efforts being put in by the actor.

She added that those who are trolling the actors might themselves not be able to speak in some other language if asked to.

Apeksha was asked, "These days, South Indian actors are often trolled on social media for their Hindi accents and pronunciation. How do you look at this trend? Is it fair to make fun of artists who are trying to communicate in another language?

Explaining how difficult it is to work in a language you are not fluent in, she told IANS, "We should understand that when someone is not comfortable with a particular language but is still making an effort to learn and speak it, we should appreciate that effort rather than laugh at them or troll them."

"I am sure that if these same trolls were asked to speak another language, they might not be able to do it themselves. When someone is working hard and making an effort, they should be applauded, not criticised," she further added.

Refreshing your memory, actress Rashmika Mandanna recently faced criticism for her Hindi accent.

During her appearance on season 9 of the chat show, 'Koffee With Karan', the 'Animal' actress revealed that throughout her career she has faced criticism over her accent. However, Rashmika added that she never allowed the criticism to stop her from working across different film industries and languages.

Rashmika explained that being from South India, her accent comes naturally. The 'Pushpa' actress further stressed that she wishes to work in multiple languages rather than limit herself to one industry.

--IANS

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