Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls crowned champions in 49th Junior Team Championships

Gangtok, Nov 15 (IANS) Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls were crowned champions in the 49th Inter-State Inter-Zonal Inter-State Junior National Badminton Championships with comfortable 2-0 wins over their respective opponents.

With both defending champions, Mizoram boys and Telangana girls, failing to qualify for the Inter-Zonals, the titles were up for grabs and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made the most of this opportunity.

In the finals, Karnataka defeated Assam 2-0, while the Tamil Nadu girls got the better of last edition's silver medallist, Delhi, 2-0.

In the girls' team final, 2025 Asian U-17 girls singles champion Diksha SR gave Tamil Nadu a winning start by defeating Rishika Nandi 15-12, 15-12. The women’s doubles combination of Ananya Arun and Anjana Manikandan then sealed the victory with a 16-14, 12-15, 15-10 lead over Nandi and Ishita Negi.

The men’s singles final saw Hardik Divyansh defeat 2023 Asian U-15 champion Bornil Changmai. The formidable combination of Pavan and Punith Suresh then got the better of Changmai and Aanayan Borah 9-15, 15-10, 7-15 to clinch the crown.

On Saturday, in the girls' event, Maharashtra beat Assam 2-0, while the Haryana boys beat their Maharashtra counterparts by the same margin.

Uttarakhand boys and girls defeated host Sikkim in both events to advance to the last four stage.

In a historic move, 17 umpires from across the country have been selected to officiate at the prestigious national championship. These umpires were selected after assessing their performances at the All India Ranking Tournament (U-15/U-17) held in Jaipur earlier this year.

Results:

Boys U-19: Karnataka bt Assam 2-0 (Hardik Divyansh bt Bornil Changmai 18-16, 15-6; Pavan Suresh/Punith Suresh bt Aanayan Borah/Changmai 15-9, 10-15, 15-7).

Girls U-19: Tamil Nadu bt Delhi 2-0 (Diksha SR bt Rishika Nandi 15-12, 15-12; Ananya Arun/Anjana Manikandan bt Nandi/Ishita Negi 16-14, 12-15, 15-10).

--IANS

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