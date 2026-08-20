Vidhatri Bandi recalls performing for FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston & how it impacted her

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Vidhatri Bandi recalled performing for the 'FRIENDS' star Jennifer Aniston. Making the moment even more special, she is the only Indian from her batch to do so.

Revisiting the fond memory from her acting journey, Vidhatri shared that Aniston was invited as a special guest for a masterclass, and she was chosen from her class of 45 students to perform scenes for the Hollywood star.

“I was picked to perform a scene for her by my professors Andrea Bandewald and Nikki Deloach out of 45 people in class," recalled Vidharti.

Expressing what it felt like to perform for Aniston, she added, “I remember how overwhelming it felt knowing I had to go first. There’s a different kind of pressure when you’re the one who has to set the tone, to walk into a room full of people and be the first person to take that leap. And then I looked up and saw Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green?!) sitting there. Someone I had grown up watching is now watching me. For a few seconds, it felt almost impossible to process. But I took a breath, reminded myself why I was there, and started. And the moment I said my first line, everything else just disappeared. It was surreal."

Vidhatri also received notes from Aniston, in which she appreciated her work, along with a sweet hug.

Vidhatri further stated that before his memorable moment with Aniston, she was questioning her ability to make it as an actor.

“Just four months earlier, I was questioning everything. Was acting really for me? Would I ever make it in this industry? Was I good enough? Pretty enough? Did I have what it takes? Like so many actors, I was carrying a hundred insecurities and a hundred unanswered questions. And then four months later, I was sitting in Los Angeles, at UCLA, chosen out of 45 students to perform a scene for Jennifer Aniston,” she explained.

However, after this, Vidhatri started believing in herself.

--IANS

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