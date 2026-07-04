Vicky Kaushal says 'no days off' as he powers through intense workout amidst heavy monsoon

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal gave fans a glimpse into his thorough dedication towards fitness.

The actor shared a video from his workout session, declaring that there are "no days off."

Taking to his social media account, Vicky shared a monochrome video clip with the caption, "no days off."

In the video, the actor is seen performing an intense bear crawl exercise.

Known for maintaining a disciplined fitness regimen, Vicky often offers fans snippets of his gym sessions on social media.

On the work front, Vicky who made his debut with the movie 'Masaan' in 2015, over the years, he went on to deliver powerful performances in movies like ‘Raazi’, ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘Sam Bahadur’ amongst others.

In the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky was lauded for his impeccable and powerful performance.

He was last seen in 'Chhaava', where he received great reviews from audience and critics alike.

Talking about his personal front, Vicky Kaushal married Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif in December 2021, in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their son in November 2025, marking a new chapter in their li

He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Looks like the actor seeks fitness inspiration from his father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal.

Just like his son, the 70 year-old veteran action director, a few weeks ago, was seen setting some major fitness goals.

The actor's father had taken to his social media account to share a sneak peek into his fitness regime.

In the video shared by Sham Kaushal, the 70 year-old action director was seen performing bench press with weights in the gym.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “God’s grace small efforts to continue…..Rab Rakha..”

–IANS

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