Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Javed Akhtar, Sabana Azmi attend final rites of director Kuku Kohli

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) The final rites of director Kuku Kohli were held at the Oshiwara crematorium. Many prominent figures from the film industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Celebs who attended the final rites of Kuku Kohli included Vicky Kaushal, his wife Katrina Kaif, his father Sham Kaushal, director Rohit Shetty, Raja Murad, Tinu Anand, Javed Akhtar, his wife Sabana Azmi, Rajpal Yadav, Ashoke Pandit and Gajendra Chauhan.

The celebs appeared solemn, paid their respects, and left without interacting with the media. The director’s wife Aruna Irani looked devastated as she arrived for her husband's funeral. She was being escorted by her family members.

Other celebs mourned the loss of the director through social media. The actors who offered condolences to the director included Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. Kuku Kohli launched him with his debut film, 'Phool Aur Kaante'. The superstar remembered him for having faith in him at the beginning of his career. The actor took to his social media account and shared a picture of the ace filmmaker along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti.”

Kuku Kohli played a significant role in shaping Ajay's career by giving him his first break with Phool Aur Kaante, which was released in 1991. The film marked Ajay's debut as a leading actor and went on to become a success. The film's opening sequence, featuring Devgn balancing between two moving motorcycles, went on to become closely associated with the actor's arrival in Hindi cinema.

Kuku Kohli had been admitted to the hospital two days ago after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli. Over the years, he directed several films and worked with a number of prominent names in the industry.

--IANS

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