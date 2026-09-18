Tom Cruise says Taylor Swift schooled him about football

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise shared that pop icon Taylor Swift “schooled” him on football when they attended a Kansas City Chiefs game together, saying the singer now knows the sport well despite knowing “nothing about football” when she first met Travis Kelce.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood star, who came to promote his upcoming film “Digger”, spoke about the viral image of him and Swift talking about football.

Fallon asked: “Now when the biggest movie star in the world is sitting next to the biggest artist in the world, what, what do you talk about?”

Cruise said: “She was schooling me on football. For real. Like, she was bringing the football; first of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they're a beautiful couple, you know, and magical in their own right.”

“And everybody there in that booth, I haven't been to a football game since pre-COVID, you know, where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun. Oh, she knows her stuff.”

Fallon said that Swift told him that she didn't know much about football.

“She knew, she knew nothing about football when she met Travis. It was like her, it's like, what was it like playing against your brother, like tackling each other? I think Travis, I told Travis, he was very patient. She said, you know, he's so patient, kind of said, I'm sure he was. But now she's- I think everybody should be very patient,” Cruise said.

He said: “But now she's telling you what's up and knowing the plays. She knows, she knows.

She's just bringing it. She knows.

Fallon said: “And then, and then outside of football, do you talk about music or movies?”

Cruise added: “We talk about music and movies and she's funny. She's just, she's got such a great sense of humor. She is. A brilliant writer also, by the way.”

--IANS

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