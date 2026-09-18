New names and symbols for Mamata and Ritabrata-led Trinamool factions likely to come out today

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) New names and symbols for the two factions in Trinamool Congress -- the "original but minority" faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and the "rebel but majority" faction led by expelled party legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee -- are expected to be revealed on Friday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a freeze of the existing name and symbol for the time being.

The poll panel's freeze, announced late on Thursday, means that neither faction can contest any election with the All India Trinamool Congress name and the grass flowers symbol, designed by Mamata Banerjee herself, till the time the EC takes a final decision in the matter.

The decision will be applicable also for the forthcoming bypolls for Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district and Rejinagar assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, scheduled on October 6, with the results scheduled to be out on October 9.

Now, both the factions have to submit three alternative names and three alternative symbols to the ECI by 11 a.m. on Friday, and the Commission will allot one of the three choices to each faction for contesting the bypolls next month.

If either faction fails to update the Commission about their newly chosen names and symbols within that period, both factions will be out of the race in the bypolls for Nandigram and Rejinagar.

The Trinamool Congress started its political journey in 1998 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, after breaking away from the Congress. Since then, the name and symbol have become an integral part of the party, which took power in West Bengal in 2011 after witnessing a lot of ups and downs.

Now in 2026, West Bengal will see its first election without that name and symbol being present.

The EC's decision to freeze the Trinamool name and symbol had evoked mixed reactions from both factions.

Describing the order as unconstitutional, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee told media persons that since the Commission’s order was unconstitutional, his faction is not accepting it.

"We will do whatever is required now. But as of now, if we have to choose a symbol, we have till 11 a.m. on Friday. We are not accepting this order. Just as illegal things have to be accepted temporarily, this too has to be accepted," he said.

On the other hand, Ritabrata Banerjee, in a social media post, welcomed the decision and said that the order underlined that political parties cannot be treated as private entities or passed down through dynastic succession.

"This narrative that was going on regarding the symbol and the name, the Election Commission’s interim order today proves that there is no room for dynastic politics. A political party is not a private limited company, nor can there be an heir to a political party. This has been proven today," he said.

--IANS

src/vd