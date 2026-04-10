Vetri-starrer Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku's characters revealed!

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) The makers of director Dayal Padmanabhan's eagerly awaited period crime thriller 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku', featuring actor Vetri in the lead, have now revealed the characters of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

With the shooting having been wrapped up, and postproduction nearing completion, the makers have now released a character introduction visual, granting a riveting first glimpse into its intense realm. Popular actor Vijay Sethupathi released the video clip.

‘Jiivi’ fame Vetri plays Arivumathi in the film, while Rangaraj Pandey plays Sivanandham. Brigida will be seen as Mallika, while Saravanan will be seen as Sargunam. Maaran plays Murthi in the film, alongside a roster of notable performers. Elevating these visuals to sublime heights is a masterful musical score by Darbuka Siva.

The film, which has been shot extensively in and around Chennai, has now entered its final stage of post-production.

It may be recalled that the film’s first look was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran, who had appreciated the team’s conviction and sincerity after watching select visuals.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is produced by K.V. Sabareesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also serving as co-producer under D Pictures.

Speaking about the film, director Dayal Padmanabhan had on an earlier occasion said, " “Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' is a film born out of strong conviction. The entire team worked with honesty and belief in the subject. Completing the shoot is immensely satisfying, and we believe the film will resonate deeply and provoke thought among audiences.”

Producer K V Sabareesh had said, “This film demanded commitment, courage, and clarity of purpose from day one. I am proud of the team for staying true to the vision and executing it with sincerity. We are excited to take the film into post-production and look forward to presenting a meaningful cinematic experience to the audience.”

On the technical front, screenplay and dialogues for the film have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan. Cinematography for the film is by M V Paneerselvam. Editing is by V Boopathi while music and background score are by Darbuka Siva.

--IANS

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