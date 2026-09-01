September 01, 2026 4:30 PM हिंदी

‘Very much confident’: Ruturaj Gaikwad backs himself to make strong India comeback

‘Very much confident’: Ruturaj Gaikwad backs himself to make strong India comeback

Coimbatore, Sep 1 (IANS) Ruturaj Gaikwad remains confident of forcing his way back into the Indian team, saying his focus is on maintaining his run-scoring form and being ready when another opportunity comes his way.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper, who has been working his way back into contention through domestic cricket, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Coimbatore on Tuesday when he was asked about his prospects of returning to the national side.

“Very much confident. It is just about going back again, making runs again,” Gaikwad told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The CSK opener said he has consistently produced runs over the years and believes the key now is to remain patient while continuing to deliver with the bat.

“Obviously, I have been making runs throughout these years now. So, it is just about staying consistent and waiting for my opportunity,” he added.

With India preparing to face Afghanistan, Gaikwad was also asked about the much-anticipated contest between Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young Indian batter Sooryavanshi.

Rather than getting drawn into predictions about an individual battle, Gaikwad admitted that he has not followed the matchup closely, particularly when he is away from the playing XI.

“I haven't thought about it much. When I don't play, I usually don't watch much,” he said.

The batter stressed that his support for the national team remains intact even when he is not involved in the matchday squad. “Obviously, you want to support your country.”

Gaikwad's attention, however, is increasingly turning towards his own cricket as the domestic season approaches. He indicated that his schedule and preparation leave him with limited time to closely follow every India fixture.

“But, you know, some days I am busy practising as well. I have domestic tournaments coming as well…so yeah.”

For now, Gaikwad is looking ahead to the domestic assignments on his calendar, with the prospect of another opportunity in India colours dependent on how strongly he can translate that confidence into runs. After the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy, players will gear up for the Irani Cup, followed by the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

--IANS

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