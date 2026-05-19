US clears $428.2 million military support package for India covering Apache helicopters, M777 Howitzers

Washington, May 19 (IANS) The United States has approved two possible Foreign Military Sales to India worth a combined $428.2 million, covering follow-on support for AH-64E Apache helicopters and sustainment support for M777A2 ultra-light howitzers, the State Department said.

The proposed deals were announced by the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs in separate congressional notifications issued on May 18.

The larger of the two involves long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, valued at an estimated $230 million.

“The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers,” the notification said.

According to the State Department, India has requested “long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers”. The package includes “ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

The principal contractor for the howitzer support package will be BAE Systems.

In a separate notification, the State Department approved a possible $198.2 million sale linked to Apache helicopters.

“The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India for its purchase of Apache Helicopters follow-on support services and related equipment,” the statement said.

India has requested “AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

The principal contractors for the Apache-related package are Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Both notifications stressed that the proposed sales would support Washington’s broader strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the State Department said in identical language in both notifications.

The US also said the proposed sales would “improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats.”

The notifications added that “India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The State Department further noted that the proposed sales “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and would have “no adverse impact on US defence readiness”.

The approvals come amid expanding defence cooperation between India and United States, which have steadily deepened military ties over the past decade through arms sales, joint military exercises and technology-sharing initiatives.

--IANS

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