May 19, 2026 2:43 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan assures he is not lonely, says sometimes his social battery runs out

Salman Khan assures he is not lonely, says sometimes his social battery runs out

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has assured his fans that he has plenty of attention from his vast social circle.

On Monday, the actor took to is X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he said that his previous statement about loneliness was simply and musing, and not the reflection of something that he is dealing with in life.

He wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (Hey, I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys,your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra (ungrateful person) ever”.

However, the actor then shared that sometimes his social battery runs out, and he just can’t deal with people. Hence, he prefers some “me time”.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get bored of being around people, so I take some time off, that's it... This time, no photos, you guys turned it into breaking news, Mom is asking, ‘What happened, Beta?’ Chill guys)”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had pointed out the difference between being 'alone' and being 'lonely' through his latest social media post. He shared a jaw-dropping shirtless pic of himself flaunting his abs on social media, and shared that being alone is a choice, whereas being lonely is when no one wishes to be with you.

Salman wrote on his Instagram, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do (sic)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Maatrubhumi’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan assures he is not lonely, says sometimes his social battery runs out

Salman Khan assures he is not lonely, says sometimes his social battery runs out

Ishan deserves all the credit, says Pat Cummins after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoff-clinching win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Ishan deserves all the credit, says Pat Cummins after SRH’s playoff-clinching win over CSK

Everyone gave their heart out, says Ruturaj Gaikwad, proud despite Chennai Super Kings' defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Everyone gave their hearts out, says Gaikwad, proud despite CSK's defeat to SRH

BBL season opener could be played in Chennai in December

BBL season opener could be played in Chennai in December

Ishan Kishan shines as Sunrisers Hyderabad secure playoff berth with five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan shines as SRH secure playoff berth with five-wicket win over CSK

US eases Russian oil sanctions for 30 days (File Image)

US eases Russian oil sanctions for 30 days

Kolkata: Former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh being taken from CBI Special Court after being remanded to judicial custody till September 23 in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case, Kolkata on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. (Photo: IANS)

Bengal govt allows ED to prosecute ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Dhiraj, Ankita to lead India's charge in Asian Games as Deepika, Atanu, Abhishek, Ojas Deotale miss out.

Archery: Dhiraj, Ankita to lead India's charge in Asian Games as Deepika, Atanu, Abhishek, Ojas miss out

Bengal: ED arrests Sona Pappu in financial fraud, extortion case (Photo: IANS)

Bengal: ED arrests Sona Pappu in financial fraud, extortion case (Lead)​

PM Modi attends India-Norway Business and Research Summit, several pacts signed

PM Modi attends India-Norway Business and Research Summit, several pacts signed