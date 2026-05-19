US sanctions 11 Cuban officials, agencies

Washington, May 19 (IANS) The Trump administration imposed fresh sanctions on 11 Cuban officials and three government organisations, intensifying pressure on Havana over what Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as repression, security threats and support for foreign intelligence and military operations.

In a statement, Rubio said the administration was taking “decisive action to protect US national security and deprive Cuba’s communist regime and military of access to illicit assets.”

The sanctions were announced under Executive Order 14404 signed by President Donald Trump on May 1, 2026, targeting those “responsible for repression in Cuba and for threats to United States national security and foreign policy.”

Rubio said the sanctions covered “11 Cuban regime elites and three government organisations, including government officials and military figures associated with Cuba’s security apparatus, many of whom are responsible for or have been involved in repressing the Cuban people.”

The State Department said the measures were part of a “comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba’s communist regime and hold accountable the regime and those who provide it material or financial support.”

Among the organisations sanctioned were Cuba’s Ministry of Interior, known as MININT, the Policia Nacional Revolucionaria (PNR), and the Directorate of Intelligence of Cuba (DGI). The State Department accused the PNR of operating “mobile prisons and violent suppression of protests.”

The sanctions also targeted several senior Cuban officials and military figures, including Eddy Manuel Sierra Arias, Oscar Alejandro Callejas Valcarce, Rosabel Gamon Verde, Joaquin Quintas Sola, Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, Vicente de la O Levy and Mayra Arevich Marin.

Other officials named were Jose Miguel Gomez del Vallin, Raul Villar Kessell, Roberto Tomas Morales Ojeda and Eugenio Armando Rabilero Aguilera.

Rubio said the designated actors “bear responsibility for the suffering of the Cuban people, the failing Cuban economy, and the exploitation of Cuba for foreign intelligence, military, and terror operations.”

He added that “additional sanctions actions can be expected in the following days and weeks.”

According to the State Department fact sheet, all property and interests linked to the designated individuals and entities that are under US jurisdiction would be blocked. US persons would also be barred from conducting transactions involving those sanctioned unless specifically authorised by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The department warned that foreign entities dealing with individuals or organisations sanctioned under Executive Order 14404 could themselves face penalties. “Non-US persons, including foreign financial institutions, should proceed with caution in any dealings with a party sanctioned under this authority,” the fact sheet said.

The latest move marks another escalation in the Trump administration’s hardline Cuba policy. Rubio said the measures also advanced Executive Order 14380 and National Security Presidential Memorandum 5, which direct the executive branch to “improve human rights, encourage the rule of law, foster free markets and free enterprise, and promote democracy in Cuba.”

--IANS

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