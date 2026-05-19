Orry says he is ‘a reality show virgin’ ahead of KKK 15, calls it as his retirement’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is all set to step into a completely new space as he gears up for his reality show debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Orry opened up about entering the thrilling world of reality television and admitted that despite briefly appearing on Bigg Boss earlier, he doesn’t really count it as his official reality TV stint.

“Bigg Boss I did for one day, it doesn’t count. This is the first reality show I am doing,” he said candidly,” said Orry.

Further in the conversation, Orry brought his trademark humour to the conversation as he added, “I am a reality show virgin. This is going to be my debut and my retirement.”

The young influencer, speaking about preparing for the adventure reality show, made a hilarious yet surprising revelation in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He said he even got a bikini wax as part of his preparation.

Expressing his excitement, Orry said, “I am really looking forward to it. I am very excited; I was born that way. In fact, I am so excited that I got a bikini wax. That’s how excited I am.”

When asked whether that was his own version of facing fears before entering the stunt-based show, he responded, “Yes, it was a test of how much pain I can endure. Now I feel like electricity won’t hurt me, and if there’s a swimming task, I will probably swim smoothly.”

He further added, “I just realised that a lot of people do this show to overcome their fears. But I feel I have lived such an exhausting life that for me, this is more about finding out if I am still scared of anything. I guess we will find out on the show.”

–IANS

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