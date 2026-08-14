August 14, 2026 7:22 PM हिंदी

Venkatesh’s look as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy in Anil Ravipudi’s #VenkyAnil5 released

Venkatesh’s look as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy in Anil Ravipudi’s #VenkyAnil5 released (Photo: Anil Ravipudi/X)

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited entertainer, featuring actors Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi in the lead, on Friday released the first look of actor Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy in the film on the occasion of the star completing 40 glorious years in the film industry.

After having unveiled Kalyan Ram’s look in the film on the occasion of his birthday, the makers on Friday unveiled the first look of Venkatesh, on the occasion of the star completing 40 glorious years in the industry.

The poster shows Venkatesh in an Indian Army camouflage uniform, sporting sunglasses and a scarf, standing beside a rugged SUV. His composed stance and intense styling establish the image of a strict military officer.

The poster identifies Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy, serving in the Indian Army and specialising in counter-terrorism and hostage negotiation. The Army insignia and crossed-swords emblem in the backdrop reinforce the military setting.

The muted blue-green sky, rocky terrain and imposing vehicle create a gritty, adventurous and patriotic atmosphere, while the earthy camouflage tones complement the rugged landscape.

The combination of Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram is expected to be a major attraction, as their contrasting personalities and lively camaraderie are set to bring an exciting dimension to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark brand of entertainment.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is being presented by Suresh Productions Archana, and Zee Studios.

Sources say that work on the much-awaited film was progressing at a brisk pace and that the prestigious project was shaping up as a grand-scale entertainer.

Keerthy Suresh stars opposite Venkatesh in the film, while Krithi Shetty is paired with Kalyan Ram. The film brings together an accomplished technical team, with GV Prakash Kumar composing its music, Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Tammiraju taking care of the editing, and AS Prakash designing the production. S Krishna serves as the executive producer.

Built on a lavish canvas and packed with humour, emotions, family drama and celebratory entertainment, #VenkyAnil5 / #NKRAR2 is being positioned as a wholesome festive entertainer. The film is slated to hit screens for Sankranthi next year.

--IANS

mkr/

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