Venkatesh Prasad 'disappointed by how India is going about in Tests,' Ashwin hails SA for historic win

Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad did not hold back his criticism after India suffered a crushing 408-run defeat in the second Test against South Africa here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Calling it a "disappointing display of tactics and skills", he expressed deep concern as India endured their biggest-ever loss at home.

The last time India lost two Test series at home across two consecutive years was over four decades ago; against the West Indies (1983) and England (1984/85).

"Really disappointed by how India is going about Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don’t bowl them. Rank Poor tactics, poor skills, poor body language and an unprecedented 2-0 series whitewash at home. Hope this does not get washed off with Test matches 9 months away and this negative approach changes," Prasad shared on X.

Prasad stressed that while IPL performances can influence limited-overs selections, Test cricket requires consistent output in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. He added that relying on players with sub-40 First-Class averages or picking all-rounders merely because they offer additional batting depth goes against the fundamental principles of Test cricket.

"Need to play specialists and players need to be picked on the basis of Ranji, Duleep Trophy in domestic cricket. Can pick in 50 overs based on IPL performance, but for Test cricket, Ranji and Duleep trophy have to be the barometer. Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Baba Indrajith , Smaran Ravichandran are names most wouldn’t have heard off as they don’t play IPL but consistently scoring runs in domestic cricket.

"Can’t play sub 40 FC avg players in the Test team based on IPL performances. Playing all rounder in Indian conditions because he can bat is not the correct approach in Test cricket. Test Cricket needs specialists. We all love Indian cricket and it’s sad to see what’s happening over the last year and a half just to somehow prove this flawed strategy right. Can’t function on such egos in the interest of Indian cricket , Truly disappointing," he added.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, "Disappointing display of patience & technique from Indian batters. Need to get players in the test team who can play spin better."

After skipper Temba Bavuma’s defiant 55 not out and Simon Harmer’s eight-wicket match haul helped the reigning world Test champions South Africa clinch their first Test win in India since 2010, the visitors sealed their historic series victory by securing a massive win in the second Test.

"Well done South Africa on playing outstanding cricket vs India in India. Outplayed our team in every department," Pathan said in another post.

This is also South Africa's second-largest victory by margin of runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018, and it also set a new record for the biggest winning margin over India in Test cricket. Moreover, this is the Proteas' second Test series win in India after their 2-0 sweep in February-March 2000 under Hansie Cronje.

Former off-spin great Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for the Proteas for their remarkable series win. "Huge huge achievement for the proteas, they have put their stamp of authority and showed why they are the deserved holders of the WTC title."

With a win in Guwahati, Bavuma is unbeaten in 12 Tests with 11 victories and one draw as skipper.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith said, "Incredible performance and series win in India by the Proteas, massive congrats to @TembaBavuma, Shukri and the team."

Former batting stalwart AB de Villiers said, "Incredible performance by every member of the team. Well done @ProteasMenCSA. Historic moment!"

--IANS

bc/vi