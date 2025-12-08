Mud huts to concrete homes: PMAY brings stability to Chhattisgarh’s village

Gariaband, Dec 8 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is proving to be no less than a boon for rural regions of Chhattisgarh.

A clear impact of this scheme can be seen in Sarkada village, located in Chhura block of Gariaband district. Here, a large number of villagers have moved out of mud houses and now live in safe, permanent homes.

Residents say the scheme launched by the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed their lives.

Beneficiaries in Sarkada village said that their earlier homes were made of mud, resembling temporary huts.

During the monsoon, water seeped through the roofs, and there was a constant fear of snakes and scorpions.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, they received Rs 1,20,000 for house construction and an additional Rs 21,000 as labour support. With this financial assistance, they have now built permanent houses and are living safely.

Expressing their happiness to IANS, villagers said they finally have strong and secure homes of their own.

Earlier, they constantly feared theft, snakes and scorpions, and the possibility of their houses collapsing during heavy rains. But after the construction of their new homes, they can now focus on their daily work without worry.

Village Sarpanch Kirti Lata Diwan said that almost all eligible families in the village are receiving the benefits of PMAY.

She added that the central government’s scheme has turned the dreams of poor families into reality. Many who had never imagined owning a permanent house are today living happily and safely in their new homes.

Another beneficiary shared, “We used to live in a mud house. We never believed that we would ever stay in a proper concrete house. But because of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it became possible.”

The village’s Aawas Mitra informed that a total of 120 houses have been sanctioned in Sarkada, out of which 104 have already been completed.

He added that the government transfers the amount of Rs 1,20,000 directly into the beneficiary’s bank account in three instalments, ensuring transparency and timely completion of construction.

Another resident mentioned that to build the house better, he contributed some additional amount from his own savings. Now that his permanent home is complete, he is extremely happy.

“This was possible because of Prime Minister Modi’s scheme. I thank him from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

