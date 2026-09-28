Venkat Prabhu on his film with Sivakarthikeyan not taking off: No hard feelings!

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Clarifying that actor Sivakarthikeyan would always remain a dear friend/brother to him, ace director Venkat Prabhu on Monday explained that his film with Sivakarthikeyan could not take off for a number of reasons but that he had no hard feelings as a result of the development.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy clarification in the wake of an interview given by his father, music director, director and actor Gangai Amaren, Venkat Prabhu, looking to defend his father, said, "SK (Sivakarthikeyan) is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn’t know the complete picture, and I can’t blame him for that."

The ace director went on to say, "I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings.

If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again."

"So please, let’s put a full stop to all this," Venkat Prabhu said and added, "I’m busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother’s Seyon."

For the unaware, director Sivakumar Murugesan's Tamil film, 'Seyon', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, only recently wrapped up the second schedule of shooting.

On September 11 this year, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip announcing the completion of the film's second schedule.

It wrote, "வீரத்தின் வெற்றிப் பயணத்தில் இரண்டாம் கட்டம் நிறைவு #சேயோன் (The second stage of courage's victorious journey has now been completed #Seyon) #VetrivelVeeravel #Varendi #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan."

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had taken a short break in Ooty ahead of the gruelling second schedule in Madurai.

The actor had a few days ago posted pictures of himself seated alone on a jeep and enjoying the serenity offered by the mist-surrounded mountains in Ooty.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he had said, "A pause. A breeze. A little peace."

The makers of the film had on June 10 this year announced that the unit had wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

The film officially went on floors in Madurai with a grand pooja ceremony that was graced by several celebrities including actor Kamal Haasan on May 18 this year.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media, the film features actress Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.

Interestingly, this will be Baghyashrii Borse's first direct Tamil film.

--IANS

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