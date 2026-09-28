Jackie Shroff recalls father’s prediction that he would become an actor

Mumbai, September 28, (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff opened up about his late father’s remarkable prediction about his future during the grand finale of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 5, where the actor graced the show as a special guest.

The conversation took an interesting turn when host Haarsh Limbachiyaa spoke about contestant Ritesh’s predictions on the show and asked Jackie about his father, who was an astrologer.

Recalling his father’s quiet personality and the prediction he made about his career, Jackie shared that his father had told him that he would become an actor at a time when he had not even considered entering the film industry.

Recounting the memorable moment, Jackie said, "Baba ke baare mein yeh hain ki zyada bolte nahi the, apne kaam pe dhyan tha unka aur unke clients bade acche the. Vaise heen baba ne mera prediction kiya tha. Main 11th pass karne ke baad mein, main socha paisa waste nahi kar sakunga Baba ka poora college ka. Toh main bola ki main college nahi karunga, main kahin kaam karunga. Toh baba ne Bola mujhe, Beta, tu actor banega. Toh woh Baba ne mere ko bola tha. Toh astrology unka joh tha, woh ekdam accurate baitha tha mere liye."

(Speaking about my father, he wasn’t someone who spoke much. He was very focused on his work, and he had some very good clients. In fact, my father had predicted my future as well. After I passed 11th grade, I thought I wouldn’t be able to afford to waste my father’s money on a full college education. So I told him that I wouldn’t go to college and that I would find a job somewhere. That’s when my father told me, ‘Son, you will become an actor.’ He had told me that, and his astrological prediction turned out to be absolutely accurate in my case)

The actor had also spoken earlier about his struggling days and how he lived with his parents and brother in a very small house, and still felt the love and unity as compared to now living in a big house and being distant.

--IANS

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