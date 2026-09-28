Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘bua’ Rima Jain on birthday: You make our lives so much more happier and hungrier

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her ‘bua’, Rima Jain, on her 70th birthday on September 28.

The actress shared a video montage featuring many happy moments of Rima Jain and also her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to our Rima Aunty love you too much .. you make our lives so much more happier and hungrier.”

A picture from the video montage shows Saif standing behind Rima, who is seated on a mobility scooter.

In another moment from the video montage, Rima was seen having a gala time with Kareena at an international destination.

Amrita Arora, who shares a close friendship with Kareena and is also known to be close to the Kapoor family, also wished Rima on her birthday. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @rimosky”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima's niece and Kareena's cousin, also took to Instagram to celebrate her aunt's milestone birthday.

Sharing a special birthday message, Riddhima wrote, “Birthday star!! Happy 70th to the coolest buaaaaaa ever!!! I love you so much May your day be filled with love & lots of winning Mahjong hands @rimosky.”

For the uninitiated, Rima Jain, born Rima Kapoor, is the youngest daughter of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

She is the sister of Randhir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor and late Rajiv Kapoor, and the aunt of Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She is married to businessman-investment banker Manoj Jain and is the mother of actors Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

–IANS

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