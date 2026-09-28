Asian Games: Ankita-Rutuja knocked out in women’s doubles; rain pushes Nagal’s singles match

Nagoya, Sep 28 (IANS) India’s campaign in the women’s doubles tennis event at the Asian Games 2026 ended in the opening round on Monday after Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale were beaten by Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva in a closely fought three-set encounter in Nagoya.

The Indian combination made the better start and edged the opening set 7-5, but Danilina and Putintseva recovered strongly to level the contest with a 6-3 second-set win. The Kazakh pair then held their nerve in the deciding match tie-break, winning it 10-5 to complete the comeback.

The result brought an early end to India’s women’s doubles challenge, although the tournament is not yet over for either Raina or Bhosale. The two Indians are also competing in the mixed doubles draw and will have another opportunity to extend their stay in the competition.

Putintseva brings considerable experience from the international circuit to the Kazakh partnership and has regularly competed on the WTA Tour, including among the Top 100 in singles. That experience proved useful as the match entered its decisive phase, with the Kazakhs taking control after surrendering the first set.

The Indian pair had initially put themselves in a strong position by claiming the opening set, but could not convert that advantage into victory. The second set slipped away 3-6, leaving the outcome to the match tie-break, where Danilina and Putintseva established a five-point winning margin.

Elsewhere, Sumit Nagal’s men’s singles campaign was interrupted before the opening set could reach its conclusion. Nagal was leading South Korea’s Hong Seongchan 3-2 when rain forced play to be suspended.

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, leaving Nagal with an unfinished opening-round contest to complete.

The Indian enters the match after an uncomfortable recent outing against South Korean opposition at the Davis Cup tie in Seoul, where he lost both of his singles matches. He will now return to court with the Asian Games contest against Hong still undecided.

With the women’s doubles exit confirmed, India’s immediate tennis interest shifts to the mixed doubles events and Nagal’s rescheduled singles match, as the Indian contingent looks to keep its presence in the competition alive.

--IANS

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