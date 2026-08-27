Venkat Prabhu: May Nepal find the strength to heal through this devastating time!

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Expressing concern over the heartbreaking tragedy in Nepal, where a sudden flash flood left at least 162 people dead, ace Tamil film director Venkat Prabhu on Thursday said that he hoped that Nepal found the strength to heal through this devastating time.

The popular Tamil director took to his X timeline to express his pain and anguish at the tragedy that has left several people missing. He wrote, "Nepal is going through a heartbreaking tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the families who have lost their loved ones. May those still missing be found safe, and may Nepal find strength to heal through this devastating time."

Telugu star and producer Vishnu Manchu too expressed solidarity with the people of Nepal. He wrote, "Heartbroken by the devastating floods in Nepal. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected and with those still waiting for news of their loved ones. I stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal during this painful time. Lord Shiva, please help."

Earlier in the day, actor Silambarasan too had reacted to the news of the tragedy.

Taking to his X timeline to share his grief, Simbu had said, "Heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal. My prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, everyone affected, and all those still waiting to be rescued. Praying for their safety and strength."

For the unaware, at least 162 people died and several hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, went missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River hit the region.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post.

As no rainfall was reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck, the report said.

The Nepali government said 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 police personnel deployed at various police posts, and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel working in the affected areas remained out of contact.

Additionally, nine hydropower projects and several commercial banks, at least 19 motorable bridges and dozens of public and private properties have been swept away.

Authorities are continuing to collect details of the human and physical losses caused by the disaster.

--IANS

mkr/