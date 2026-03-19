March 19, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Vashikaranam’s Snehlata Vasaikar recalls beautiful memories of Gudi Padwa during her growing-up days

Vashikaranam’s Snehlata Vasaikar recalls beautiful memories of Gudi Padwa during her growing-up days

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Snehlata Vasaikar, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, expressed her happiness and thoughts over the festival of Gudi Padwa, on the 19th of March.

Talking to IANS, Snehlata said, “Gudi Padwa has always held a very special place in my heart. Growing up in Maharashtra, I have such fond memories of the festive spirit around the day, waking up early, seeing the Gudi being raised at home, wearing traditional clothes, and celebrating together as a family.”

She added, “There is something about the positivity and energy of the festival that always stays with you. That festive spirit of hope and renewal is very comforting and reminds you that every new year brings fresh possibilities.”

The actress further said, “This year, it feels even more meaningful for me because, professionally too, it marks a new phase. With Vashikaranam, I am stepping into a very different character and genre, playing Suman, which has been an exciting challenge.”

“Just like Gudi Padwa encourages us to move forward with optimism, I am embracing this new journey with the same positivity and enthusiasm.”

The actress, who will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller Vashikaranam, earlier had also spoken about the challenges of performing in such a genre.

Talking about working in the thriller space, she told IANS, that the genre demands a strong grip over emotions and performance.

“Since this show belongs to the thriller genre, it becomes very important for an actor to maintain control over emotions and expressions."

"Scenes require a certain intensity, and you have to stay completely immersed in the moment to make them believable,” she shared with IANS.

For the uninitiated, Snehlata Vasaikar is an established name in the Marathi entertainment industry, after having worked extensively in regional films and television.

With the show Vashikaranam, the actress will be seen marking her full-fledged debut in Hindi television.

–IANS

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