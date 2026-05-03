Sneh Rana vows to return with 'more bang' after T20 WC omission; shifts focus to iconic Lord’s Test

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Seasoned off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has reacted with her characteristic demeanour after being omitted from India’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup, saying that she will aim to return with ‘more bang’ and has shifted her immediate focus to giving her best in the historic one-off Test against England at Lord's.

Sneh, who has 31 T20I appearances, last played in the format for India during the home series against Sri Lanka last year. But once Shreyanka Patil was back in the team, the all-rounder was omitted from the shortest format scheme of things. Sneh, though, is in India’s squad for the red-ball game against England, which will also mark the first women’s Test to be played at the iconic Home of Cricket.

"It's okay. I mean, as we spoke in this event as well, you get to see a lot of failures in life. As the fans call me the comeback queen, I will make sure that I come back with more bang," Sneh said exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the 'Fancatchstic Chapter 2' event on Sunday.

With the T20 World Cup in the rearview, Sneh expressed huge excitement over the prospect of donning the Test whites at Lord’s. "I am feeling very amazing. I mean, playing in Lords is a big thing in itself, especially my favourite format, I am going to play there. So, I am very excited and I am really looking forward to it," she said.

Emphasizing the weight of the occasion, which is also India’s second Test of 2026 after suffering a ten-wicket defeat to Australia in Perth, Sneh added, "It is a very iconic ground. Everyone knows Lords. I mean, it is called the home of cricket. So, that is a big thing in itself. I am feeling very privileged that I am a part of this team and, I am going to represent my country there. So, I am very excited."

She also shed light on the specialised physical conditioning required to transition into the rigours of Test match cricket. "See, the preparation is almost the same. But, the time of preparation increases a little bit because you have to stand for long hours. I mean, you have to do a lot of bowling in one stretch. So, how can you improve your fitness for playing in that? That matters a lot in Test cricket."

The all-rounder noted that the ecosystem and public perception of women’s cricket in India has undergone a massive transformation since the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup win. "It feels good that a lot of people are recognizing now and see women's cricket from a different mindset. So, that is a very positive change. I think it should have come a long time ago. But, it's okay - deir aaye, durust aaye (better late than never)," remarked Sneh.

She also attributed this "big shift" to the dual impact of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and ODI World Cup success, which have turned the sport into a viable career path for young girls in the country.

"It has changed a lot. Earlier, half of it was changed by WPL. Now, rest of the half of it is changed by the World Cup win. It's also a matter of mindset, parents' thinking and children's thinking. Earlier, they wouldn't choose it as a profession. Today, they are coming forward and choosing it as a profession. So, it's a big shift for women's cricket," she observed.

This professionalization has also spiked the quality of domestic cricket, making the climb to the national team more competitive than ever. "Absolutely - when we used to play, it wasn't that competitive. But, today, when I go to play domestic games, the competition has increased a lot. People have the eagerness to learn and prove themselves. The zeal to play has increased a lot," said Sneh.

Looking towards the future of women’s Test cricket, Sneh signed off by making a strong case for more consistent red-ball games. "Absolutely - we want that there should be series in our Test cricket as well and we should get to play Test matches as much as possible because, the experience that a Test match gives, I think it's very important to gain that. I would like to play Test matches as much as possible in future."

--IANS

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