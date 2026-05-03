Russia prefers peace agreements to achieve its goals in Ukraine: Kremlin

Moscow, May 3 (IANS) Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Russia would prefer to achieve its goals in Ukraine through a peace agreement, media reported.

If Kyiv is not inclined to do so with a peace agreement then Russia will achieve its goals through a strategic military alliance, he added.

The Kremlin spokesperson commented on US President Donald Trump's remarks about an imminent deal with Ukraine.

He said that being close to a deal is a very broad concept, but Russia prefers to achieve its goals through a peace agreement, but if Kyiv is not inclined Russia will persuade it with "special military operations", reported state-owned news agency TASS.

Peskov also commented on the European Union, saying they are mobilising using "ostentatious Russophobia" as a trigger and are ready to spend large sums of money on military.

"They're trying to compensate for the loss of the American defence component. And all of this, of course, is leading to us returning to a period of very harsh confrontation with Europe, first and foremost," he added.

He highlighted that Washington can put Kyiv in its place, but Europe is standing in its way.

He also warned of rising oil prices if Russia's export infrastructure is damaged by Kyiv, when asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement, where Kyiv had refused Western requests not to attack Russian oil infrastructure.

He also informed TASS news agency that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Trump expressed similar views on the Kyiv authorities in their recent phone conversation.

Peskov also announced that Putin will be holding bilateral talks with guests who will be attending the Victory Day on May 9.

He also said that Putin's speech at the Victory Day Parade will be very important.

–IANS

ksk/khz