We have no nuclear negotiations, focused on ending the war: Iran

Tehran, May 3 (IANS) Esmaeil Baqaei, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, denied media claims about Iran's plan of suspension of Uranium enrichment, emphasising that Iran's plan is focused exclusively on ending the war, media reported on Sunday.

He answered media questions about 15 years of suspension of Uranium enrichment as part of Iran's plan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Baqaei said, "Look, what I can say is that our plan is exclusively focused on ending the war. There are absolutely no nuclear details in this plan.”

He denied questions about Iran's commitment to mine clearance and the US' participation in mine clearance, saying that this is also something that is a figment of the imagination of some media outlets.

The Ministry spokesperson said, "Now we are focused on the details related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon. The rest of the issues are said to be partly related to the history of negotiations that we once held in the nuclear field. In the nuclear field, the name of which was also known, it was the nuclear negotiations, in the two previous rounds of negotiations, that led to the war between the Zionist regime and the US. Iran's 14-point plan focuses on ending the war, and the issues that foreign media mentioned are not in our plan."

While speaking about guarantees from the other party, the spokesperson added: "The guarantee is ourselves, our power, and the levers that we have at our disposal."

The 14-point proposal Iran submitted to the US includes guarantees of non-aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the areas surrounding Iran, lifting the naval blockade, release of Iran's frozen assets, payment of compensation, removal of sanctions, and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The spokesperson also added that the American side has responded to Iran's proposal and said that Iran's response will be presented after reviewing the US' response.

–IANS

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