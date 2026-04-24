Varun Tej, Ritika Naik-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's makers drop BTS video of 'Kamsahamnida' song

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) The makers of director Merlapaka Gandhi's eagerly awaited horror comedy film 'Korean Kanakaraju', featuring actor Varun Tej in the lead, on Friday released a Behind the Scenes video of the immensely popular single 'Kamsahamnida' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

First Frame Entertainments, which is producing the film along with UV Creations, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the BTS video.

It said, "Behind every crazy vibe song… there’s an even crazier making! Here’s the BTS of #KoreanKanakaraju first single #Kamsahamnida."

For the unaware, the song, the music of which has been scored by Thaman, was released on April 11 this year. It opens with Ritika Naik playfully uttering 'Kamsahamnida', prompting Varun Tej to curiously ask its meaning.

Her reply, "Thank you" in Korean, serves as a warm curtain-raiser to the romantic energy between them.

The track has been crafted with an airy, lively vibe, blending soft Korean touches with catchy mainstream elements. Kasarla Shyam’s writing brings out the innocence of new love, while Sid Sriram’s mellow yet expressive vocals elevate the emotion beautifully. Yash Master adds visual charm with choreography that mirrors the song’s cheerful tone.

Sporting a mass and rugged look, Varun Tej’s screen presence is vibrant and effortless, and his pairing with Ritika comes across as bright, lively, and refreshingly new. Their moments together, set against Thaman’s spirited beats, give the single an instant-repeat quality.

With shooting nearly finished, the team is expected to reveal the release date soon.

It may be recalled that the makers had announced the commencement of the film's final schedule of shooting in Korea last month.

Sources close to the unit of the film had then informed IANS that the team had carefully planned a crucial one-week schedule in Korea.

During this phase, the makers filmed songs along with a few key scenes. The schedule featured Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya. Sequences were shot in vibrant Korean locations during this schedule.

Mounted on a lavish budget, the film blends horror and comedy with a refreshing cross-cultural twist, set across both Indian and Korean backdrops.

Sources claim Varun Tej will be seen in a completely new avatar and that his character will be unlike any that he has played before.

The film had already generated strong buzz with the title glimpse released on Varun Tej's birthday.

The title glimpse opens with a photographer from India being tortured by policemen in Korea. The cops want the photographer to give them details of the location of a person they know as Kanakaraju. Initially, the photographer struggles to understand as he does not know the language. When an interpreter(Ritika Nayak) comes and translates what the cops seek from him, he says he does not know where Kanakaraju is. But then, on a full moon night, a possessed Kanakaraju (Varun Tej) walks into the station and hacks the Korean cops to death with a Samurai sword. He laughs in an eerie fashion and says "I'm back" in Korean, prompting the photographer to say, "This Kanakaraju isn't our Kanakaraju..."

The film has cinematography by Manoj Reddy Katasani and editing by Satyaa G.

--IANS

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