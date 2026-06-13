June 13, 2026 2:07 AM हिंदी

Ambassador inaugurates India Pavilion at ILA Airshow in Berlin

Ambassador inaugurates India Pavilion at ILA Airshow in Berlin

Berlin, June 12 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to Germany on Friday visited ILA Airshow in Berlin to inaugurate the India Pavilion.

“Ambassador Ajit Gupte visited ILA AIR SHOW in Berlin, to inaugurate India Pavilion. He interacted with representatives of Indian private sector defence companies and Startups, including young women entrepreneurs. Indian companies like DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES, PARAS, SKYROOT AEROSPACE, etc,” the Indian Embassy in Germany wrote on X.

“Ambassador also met cross-section of German companies, which are engaged in aviation, defence and space sector in India, like MTU-ROLLS ROYCE, AIRBUS, HENSOLDT, LIEBHERR, QUANTUM SYSTEMS, DIEHL, etc,” the embassy added.

Indian company Raphe mPhibr displayed its latest drone at ILA.

The European Space Agency (ESA) organised a space pavilion at the airshow.

“Under the theme 'Space4Future', the European Space Agency (ESA) will welcome visitors to the Space Pavilion at ILA Berlin International Airshow, Hall B, from 10 to 14 June. From Moon exploration to climate monitoring, from navigation and telecommunication to European launchers, visitors to the pavilion will discover how space is shaping our future,” ESA noted.

The European Council noted that the latest breakthroughs, like Clean Aviation and other cutting-edge projects, would be exhibited at their booth.

“In 2026, the European Commission is once again a strategic partner of ILA Berlin. This partnership strengthens Europe's technological leadership and paves the way for a sustainable future of aerospace under the motto "Airborne in Europe", noted ILA Berlin.

“Discover how we are transforming the skies with sustainable solutions, pioneering technologies, and impactful research initiatives. Engage with the experts directly involved in these projects and gain firsthand insights into the innovations driving the future of aviation,” noted the European Council.

ILA Berlin is one of the world's leading aerospace trade shows. Every two years, it brings the global aerospace community to the heart of Europe. Pioneering Aerospace since 1909 with its Aviation, Space and Defence segments, ILA Berlin covers the entire value chain of the aerospace industry.

--IANS

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