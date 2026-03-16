Varun, Sundar meet Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin after T20 WC triumph

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Key spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar, who were part of India's victorious campaign in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, met the Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

The spin duo, who hail from the state, also presented a signed jersey and a cap to the CM. Tamil Nadu's deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was also present on the occasion.

Stalin hailed the visit through a post on X describing the meeting. He also wished Sundar and Varun well for future endeavours.

"Memorable moments with our spin twins from Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy. Had a wonderful interaction with them on their journey, shaped by perseverance, discipline, and self-belief", he wrote on X.

"Wishing @Sundarwashi5 and @Chakaravarthy29 many more match-winning spells and proud moments ahead," Stalin added.

Sundar quickly reacted to the post and thanked the CM for the meeting and inspiring words.

"Thank you so much, sir, for the love showered today. Always admire your infectious energy and it was wonderful to be in your presence," he wrote on X.

Varun finished as India's joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2026 with 14 wickets to his name in 9 matches. He started off the tournament on a high note by taking nine wickets in the group stage. However, his performance dipped in the Super 8s, semi-final and the Summit clash, also as he was able to take only 5 wickets in five matches and was also leaking runs at an economy of more than 8.

On the other side, Sundar, who joined the squad after recovering from the injury, played only one match in the T20 WC against South Africa, where he bowled two overs without taking a single wicket and also scored only 11 runs off 11 balls.

--IANS

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