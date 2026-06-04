NDA blames Mamata Banerjee's 'arrogance', Abhishek's 'dictatorship' for Trinamool split

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday blamed former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's "arrogance" and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's "dictatorial behaviour" for the political outfit's split, a month after its defeat in the Assembly polls.

The reactions come a day after 58 out of the 80 elected legislators of Trinamool Congress, led by expelled party legislator Ritabrata Banerjee, submitted a resolution carrying the signatures of the 58 legislators, seeking recognition both as the official block of the party in the Assembly as well as the official principal Opposition party in the state. Moreover, Ritabrata was named as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the resolution.

Later on Wednesday, the Speaker accepted the resolution.

According to JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, Mamata Banerjee has become "extremely arrogant".

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Mamata 'Didi' said that whoever wants to remain in the party can stay, and whoever does not can leave. This is arrogance. When arrogance enters a person, then Trinamool's mayor, and now even MLAs, started leaving. A day may also come when the staff working in her office and even the workers at her home may run away, saying that they no longer want to work for her office or party."

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad asserted that a "formal split of the Trinamool Congress has happened."

"Mamata Banerjee is now the leader of a very small group. Abhishek Banerjee's dictatorial behaviour is responsible for this entire situation," he told IANS.

However, Prasad added that if Mamata Banerjee wants to save the Trinamool, then she needs to take some big decisions.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma remarked that Trinamool was not just a political party but had rather become a group involved in "corruption, exploitation, and misuse of power".

"More than political conscience, the party was dedicated to one single family," he told IANS.

Targeting Abhishek Banerjee, Sharma said: "One member of that family not only exploited the political party but also did injustice to all sections of society for his own benefit."

He added that the dissatisfaction among a section of the Trinamool leaders is the result of dissatisfaction with the system which promoted "jungle raj, illegal infiltration and corruption in West Bengal."

Echoing a similar view, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said: "The people who were fed up with the dictatorship that prevailed in Trinamool, the Hitler-like attitude, and the hooliganism, have separated from the party."

"Even the voters have moved away. Now that the BJP government has come, the leaders there do not want to stay with Trinamool Congress. They want change in the state, so they are leaving the party and forming their own separate faction," he added.

West Bengal Minister and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh remarked: "This was the future of the party."

"The name Trinamool Congress should be erased. A bulldozer should be run over it as well. The name itself has ruined Bengal for the last 15 years. People don't want to hear or see it," he told reporters.

BJP spokesperson T.R. Sriniwas said: "The implosions of Trinamool are nothing but a web series going on in West Bengal."

"Even the MPs and MLAs, who are now the breakaway faction, have understood the issue. If they want to be with the people, they have to understand and stick to the ground level situation and they cannot carry out things related to cut-money, mafia and harassing people," he told IANS.

--IANS

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