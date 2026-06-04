Shekhar Kapur reveals what made him change his mind about selling his parents' house

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's latest post proves that a mother's love knows no boundaries.

Taking to his social media handle, the 'Mr India' maker recalled how he ended up dropping the idea of selling his parents' house after receiving a special note from his mother from beyond the grave.

Sharing an incident from his mother's last days, Shekhar revealed that he was filming in London, while his ill mother waited patiently for him to finish his shoot to speak to him over the call.

"Delhi pollution had really affected her lungs, so she was under sedatives and medicines that made her very sleepy .. .. finally she fell asleep .. before my shoot ended .. and my Dad , a doctor, said we should not wake her up ..(sic)", he wrote on Insta.

Shekhar made his dad promise to tell his mother that he would take her to London as soon as his schedule was over.

However, little did he know that he would never be able to see his mother again.

"My mother had passed away at 6 am this morning .. before he could tell her", he added.

Shekhar added that years later, after the passing of his father, he decided to sell the house his parents lived in.

While they were clearing out his parents' bedroom he found something that changed his mind about selling the house.

"The last room we cleared was the bedroom my parents slept in. As I picked up the ageing mattress off the bed, a tattered blue airmail letter fell out .. I opened it carefully not to crumble it ..it had just 3 words…

God bless you , beta …. (Son) Did she know that night she would never see me again ? Or that I would be selling her home on this day ?

I can’t do this anymore .. how can you sell the home that carries the greatest blessings a mother can give her son ?" concluded the post.

--IANS

pm/