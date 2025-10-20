Varun Sharma talks about ‘family-oriented’ Diwali with special feast of puri aloo

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma, who is known for ‘Fukrey’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Chhichhore’ and others, has shared his plans for Diwali night.

The actor spoke with IANS during the festive season, and shared that it’s going to be a “family-oriented” Diwali for him this time around.

He told IANS, “Diwali celebration plans for me are going to be very simple. Like every year, I celebrate Diwali in the evening with my family. The entire family gets together, sits, chats, eats amazing food, and just stays at home. We light up the house and, dressed in festive attire, the whole family together, sings, chats, and enjoys delicious food. So, it's a very simple, family-oriented plan for me this Diwali”.

Talking about his fondest memory of Diwali, he said, “It would be from when I used to live in Jalandhar. I was very small, and like every small town, all the neighbors would gather outside their houses to chat and spend time together. That one night was the only time we were actually allowed to stay outside till late, around 11 or 12 at night to meet our friends, go to their houses, and just enjoy ourselves”.

He further mentioned, “We really used to look forward to Diwali because it meant seeing all the neighborhood kids and friends dressed up in cute festive attires, celebrating together, and eating delicious food. In fact, just being together, even if there wasn’t much to do, and staying up late itself was very exciting for us kids”.

When asked about his favourite Diwali snack, he said, “My favorite Diwali snack would obviously be sweets! They’ve always been my favorite. But every year, since childhood and even till today, we make puri aloo, which my mum prepares. She truly makes the best puri aloo in the world. It’s a very regular & basic dish, but there are so many beautiful memories attached to it”.

--IANS

aa/