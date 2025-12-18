December 18, 2025 1:00 PM हिंदी

Kayadu Lohar comes onboard unit of Dulquer Salmaan's ‘I'm Game’

Kayadu Lohar comes onboard unit of Dulquer Salmaan's ‘I'm Game’ (Photo Credit: Nahas Hidhayath/Instagram)

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The makers of director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'I'm Game', on Thursday welcomed actress Kayadu Lohar onboard the unit of their film.

Kayadu Lohar is best known for her performance in director Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil film 'Dragon', in which she played one of the female leads.

Taking to his Instagram page, director Nahas Hidhayath wrote, "Adding sparkle to #ImGame – thrilled to welcome the gorgeous #KayaduLohar!."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan in the film. The first look poster had Dulquer striking a stylish pose with a pistol in his hand.

“I'm Game” marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit 'RDX'. Posters featuring the other lead actors too have been released by the makers. The movie has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

It may be recalled that the film officially went on floors on May 3 this year. Actors Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan play pivotal roles in the project.

The stunt choreography for “I'm Game” is being handled by Anbariv Masters, who have previously worked on major pan-Indian films such as 'Kabali', the 'KGF' series, 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', 'Leo', and 'Salaar'. After the massive action success of 'RDX', the Anbariv team is reuniting with Nahas for this film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film have been designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design is by Deepak Parameshwaran.

--IANS

mkr/

