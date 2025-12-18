India have been the better team in T20Is: Dale Steyn

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The ongoing India-South Africa series remains fiercely contested, with two possible outcomes before the final game: South Africa drawing level at 2-2 or India winning it 3-1, and former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn opined that India have ‘been the better team’ so far in the three games played.

The fourth T20I of the series was called off on Wednesday without a ball being bowled due to heavy fog in Lucknow. This delay means the series’ outcome will be decided in the final game, scheduled for Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Steyn reflected on the hosts’ outings and South Africa’s overall tour of India, praising their performances across formats while also highlighting moments when they narrowly missed opportunities.

“I think it’s been a great series, and South Africa have probably exceeded expectations. Winning the Test series was outstanding, and they were very competitive in the ODIs. They might feel they let the first ODI slip after winning the toss and losing early wickets while chasing. Had they won that, they could have finished the ODI series 2–1. That said, out of the three T20Is so far, India have been the better team.

"They bowled South Africa out cheaply in one game, conceded runs in another, but then dominated again in Dharamshala. If India win the series, I would say well played — they would deserve it. But I’m hoping South Africa turn it around. They’ve had a wonderful tour,” Steyn said on JioStar.

India’s consistency in key moments, particularly with the ball, has helped them stay ahead in the shortest format, while South Africa have shown flashes of brilliance but have not been able to sustain momentum across matches.

Steyn also shared his admiration for India’s young batting stars, singling out Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma for their contrasting yet impactful styles, saying, “I remember Shubman Gill scoring heavily against SRH when I was the bowling coach there. He played beautifully. Even when you’re on the losing side, you enjoy watching someone like him bat. He makes it look very easy — elegant and pleasing on the eye.

"Abhishek Sharma hits a lot of sixes and plays fearless shots, but I personally enjoy watching a classical cover drive or someone walking down the wicket and hitting straight back over the top. When Gill gets going, it’s great to watch.”

With the fourth match washed out, both teams will shift their focus to the series decider, where India aim to affirm their dominance in the T20Is and South Africa seek to end a memorable tour on a high.

--IANS

vi/bc