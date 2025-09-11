Varun Dhawan’s ‘bhang party’ antics get a priceless reaction from Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Thursday, took to social media to share glimpses of his bhang-filled party.

What caught even more attention was Janhvi Kapoor’s unmissable reaction to his fun antics. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a couple of his photos where he is seen posing shirtless with color applied on his face and body. In the images, the actor is seen striking different goofy poses for the camera. In one picture, the 'Student of the Year' actor is seen showcasing his body while posing.

Sharing his photos, Varun wrote, “Bhang peena ke baad party.” Notably, his ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor was quick to take note of Dhawan’s quirky post and dropped an unmissable reaction. She commented, “Oh.”

Varun Dhawan shared his candid photos from the track “Panwadi” from his upcoming film. The song was officially released by the makers on social media on Wednesday.

Speaking about the track, the ‘Bhediya’ actor shared, “Panwadi is pure celebration brought to life on screen. Shooting the song felt like being part of a real Holi party — vibrant colors splashing everywhere, infectious beats pumping, and an energy that was simply contagious. It’s the kind of song that will make people jump out of their seats and dance with pure joy. Having powerhouse singers like Khesari Lal and Masoom Sharma lending their incredible voices has truly taken the track to new heights. This one’s an absolute banger, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to connect with it and celebrate along!”

Janhvi mentioned, “Filming Panwadi was such an experience, the energy on set was electric. It felt less like a shoot and more like a festival unfolding in front of us. The song has this infectious vibe that just stays with you.”

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” helmed by Shashank Khaitan, will hit theatres on October 2.

--IANS

ps/