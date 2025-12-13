Karishma Tanna’s ‘hair, make-up were going great’ until ‘Bollywood happened’

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna gave fans a peek into a light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment as she shared a fun video from her vanity van getting all dolled up.

In the video shared on Instagram, Karishma could be seen seated calmly as her hair and make-up are being done.

Midway through the routine, the mood shifts as she suddenly breaks into an impromptu dance, grooving to the popular Bollywood track “Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai” picturised on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor from the 2000 film “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.”

The text overlay on the video read: “Hair and make-up were going great until Bollywood happened.”

The actress dropped the clip with the caption “Vanity Diaries.”

Talking about Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, the romantic comedy is directed by David Dhawan.The film was one of the top-grossing commercially successful films of 2000. It tells the story of a girl named Sapna, who is raised by her three uncles, each one of them with a contrasting pursuit in life.

She falls in love with Raja, who tries to impress each of her uncles in a different manner.

Meanwhile, Karishma made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is known for her work in Paalkhi, Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat.

She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and emerged as the winner.

The actress made her film debut as Nandini Thapar with Suneel Darshan’s Dosti: Friends Forever. She debuted in a lead role through the Kannada movie I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona. She was later seen in Indra Kumar’s successful comedy Grand Masti.

She featured in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju. The same year, she entered the digital space with Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She gained further critical acclaim with her performance in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series Scoop.

--IANS

dc/