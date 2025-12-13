Jennifer Lopez says 'Everything I am is because of you' as she wishes her mom on her 80th birthday

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez's 80th birthday in Vegas, which happens to be her mother's favourite place on earth.

Treating the users with a couple of fun glimpses from the birthday celebration, JLo penned an emotional birthday note for her mom, claiming that everything she is today, she because of her mother.

She took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mommy (White heart emoji) 80 years young!!! You are the heart of our family, my greatest teacher, and my forever example of strength, grace, and unconditional love. Everything I am is because of you…your sacrifices, your faith, your humor, and the way you love so deeply. (sic)."

Showering more love and admiration on her mother, she continued, "Thank you for always believing in me, holding me up, and reminding me who I am. I am so blessed to be your daughter and I love you beyond words. Here’s to 80 years of beauty, resilience, and love and to many, many more moments together."

"It made me so happy we all got to celebrate together and at your favorite place on earth. VEGAS! Happy birthday mama!! (Sparkles and white heart emojis)", Lopez's birthday post concluded.

On another note, JLo was recently in India for the high-profile wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur.

She made quite a splash in a pink coloured lehenga as she posed alongside the bride’s father, Raj Mantena. The high-profile wedding garnered a lot of attention thanks to its lavish festivities and celebrity guests.

Work-wise, Lopez was last seen in the movie adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman". She essayed the role of Ingrid Luna in the movie.

Written and directed by Bill Condon, the musical drama also features Diego Luna and Tonatiuh in crucial roles, along with others

--IANS

pm/