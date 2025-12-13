Amy Schumer announces divorce from husband Chris Fischer after 7 years

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Amy Schumer has announced her divorce from Husband Chris Fischer after 7 years of marriage.

In the announcement post dropped by Schemer on her IG, she clarified that she and Fischer still respect one another and will continue to raise their son Gene together.

Her social media post read, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. (sic)"

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress further requested privacy during this time, saying, "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Schumer and Fischer smiling at the camera while riding the New York City subway.

Refreshing your memory, the speculations of Schumer and Fischer being romantically involved started back in 2017, and the couple finally tied the knot in 2018.

Stepping into the next chapter of their life, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2019.

However, these last few weeks, the rumour mills started claiming that all is not well between Schumer and Fischer.

Recently, updating about her marital status, the 'Trainwreck' actress dropped a message on her Instagram Stories. Posting a photo of New York City and praising Hulu's divorce-lawyer series "All's Fair", she wrote, "And Chris and I are still married".

In another recent post, Schumer addressed the speculation regarding her marriage. Sharing a health update, she added, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism."

"Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best," she added.

In November, Schumer also removed all photos featuring Fischer from her Insta.

