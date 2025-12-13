December 13, 2025 10:04 AM हिंदी

SS Rajamouli lauds Ashish Chanchlani's Ekaki, calls it 'promising'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all praises for Ashish Chanchlani's recently released series "Ekaki", claiming that it looks 'promising'. Rajamouli pointed out that he really liked the genre shift in "Ekaki" from horror to sci-fi.

The 'RRR' maker even recalled his meeting with Chanchlani during the "Varanasi" event in Hyderabad in the post that read, "Met Ashish during the Varanasi event and now Iam happy to see him with his own fully written, produced, and self-made series. #Ekaki looks promising… Especially the genre shift from horror to sci-fi. A clever twist. All the best @ashchanchlani !! (sic)"

Thanking the 'Baahubali' maker for his kind words, Chanchalani called Rajamouli's reaction to the series his 'biggest achievement'.

"Rajamouli sir, thank you for your guidance and your kind words Its truly a dream come true for someone like me to hear this from you Your reaction to it was my biggest achievement Love you sir," he reacted.

Earlier, Chanchalani, who has taken on multiple roles for "Ekaki" as writer, director, producer, and actor, reflected on the challenging yet rewarding journey of making the series.

“This was a completely different experience from anything I’ve done before. When we started, we honestly didn’t know a lot of things; I didn’t even realise what I was getting into. It turned out to be a tough, grilling journey that spanned around seven months of pre-production, 80 days of shooting, and another seven months of post-production," he said, sharing his experience.

Chanchalani added, “But I genuinely loved every part of it. I’m not sure if I’d do something like this again, but I definitely feel vindicated after putting in so much effort. I just hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

"Ekaki" talks about a group of friends who go on a fun weekend getaway to the mysterious Ekaki Villa. However, their fun getaway soon turns eerie as strange haunting begins.

--IANS

pm/

