Varun Dhawan wraps up Amritsar schedule of ‘Border 2’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped up the Amritsar schedule of his upcoming war epic ‘Border 2’. On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to their social media, and shared several pictures and a video from the wrap up party from the sets in Amritsar.

In the video, Varun said, “It’s a wrap but Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The actor then went ahead to cut the cake. Producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Medha Rana were also seen in the video. The team also visited the Golden temple to seek blessings.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share peaceful moments from his visit to Punjab’s farms. Taking to his Instagram handle, he had posted a few pictures of him where he is seen enjoying the calm and beauty of the green fields, soaking in the simple charm of village life. Clad in a white kurta pyjama, Varun is seen striking different poses in the lush fields of farms.

Alongside the images, he wrote, “Punjab Punjab Punjab”. The 'Student of the Year' actor, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming war drama, has lately been sharing glimpses from the set on social media. A few days ago, he posted a video of himself hugging Diljit Dosanjh from the last day of his shoot. For the caption, he wrote, “Diljit paaji ka shoot khatam hua, ladoo vi batt gaye… dosti da taste hi kuch aur hunda hai! Thank u paaji will miss u and the team. Border2”.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators.

As per official data, an estimated 75%–80% of the intruded area and nearly all high ground was back under Indian control. ‘Border’, which released in 1997 featured an ensemble starcast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. With its release set for January 23, 2026, 'Border 2' is poised to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

